Keep an eye out for our Yesteryears book of photographs - on sale soon!

The Leitrim Observer is taking a trip back in time again with the much anticipated second edition of the 'Yesteryears' series hitting book shelves around the county shortly.

'Yesteryears' is a captivating photographic trip down memory lane, which will undoubtedly be a collectors item in years to come.

The 140-page publication celebrates the characters and buildings that have shaped county Leitrim and its towns and villages over time.

'Yesteryears' contains more than 250 photographs, and nearly all aspects of life in Leitrim are featured - from business, farming, culture and community to family life, and from sports to social occasions.

The Leitrim Observer has delved through the archives, coming up with some of the most memorable photographs of the past several decades.

This has been an extremely exciting project for the Leitrim Observer team, who have loved digging up old images that highlight special moments in the lives of many Leitrim families and individuals.

The Leitrim Observer is looking forward to sharing these memories with its readers across the county and beyond.

'Yesteryears' is a must-have publication for every Leitrim native's bookshelf and will take its readers on a nostalgic and unforgettable journey through time.

'Yesteryears', priced at just €10, will be on sale in local newsagents.