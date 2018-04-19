South Leitrim community's bid to attract more people to live there featuring on Ray D'arcy's Show today

The close-knit community of Aughavas in South Leitrim has launched a special campaign to try and attract more families to come and live locally.

The idea is that more families will mean more children, securing future enrolment at St Joesph's National School and ensuring teacher numbers are maintained.

The campaign has attracted national attention with the newly formed Aughavas Community Calling committee set to feature on this afternoon's Ray D'Arcy Show on Radio 1.

Tune in to RTÉ Radio 1 today at 3.15pm when St Joseph's NS principal, Seamus Tiernan, will talk about Aughavas Community Calling and the campaign.