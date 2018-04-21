Investigation ongoing into Strokestown bank robbery

Gardaí are continuing their investigation into yesterday's robbery at a bank on Church Street, Strokestown.

The incident occurred on April 20, at approximately 2.15pm.

Gardaí say four men wearing balaclavas and gloves, entered the building with what's believed to be a handgun and iron bars.

A fifth male was waiting in a car outside the bank. They stole an amount of cash and fled in a black Audi in the direction of Elphin Road.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.