Investigation ongoing into Strokestown bank robbery
Gardaí are continuing their investigation into yesterday's robbery at a bank on Church Street, Strokestown.
The incident occurred on April 20, at approximately 2.15pm.
Gardaí say four men wearing balaclavas and gloves, entered the building with what's believed to be a handgun and iron bars.
A fifth male was waiting in a car outside the bank. They stole an amount of cash and fled in a black Audi in the direction of Elphin Road.
No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
