Do you have a problem with dog fouling in your area?

This year, as part of ‘The Big Scoop’ dog fouling awareness campaign, Dogs Trust is taking part in TidyTowns 2018 under the Special Award Category. The Big Scoop Award aims to encourage dog owners to take responsibility and pick up after their dogs, thus reducing the amount of dog poo being left in public spaces.

Dogs Trust would like to see every TidyTowns committee, old or new, applying for The Big Scoop Award and choose an area in their community where they have found dog fouling to be particularly problematic. The community who wins the award will have demonstrated the most creative and sustainable way of dealing with the issue of dog fouling in their community.

A recent Behaviour and Attitudes survey found that 7 in 10 people claimed to have walked in dog poo on the street, 60% in a park, 44% in the house, 43% in the local children’s park, 24% rolled a buggy through it, 20% rolled a bicycle through it, 10% rolled their wheelchair through it.

Aside from the yuck-factor of stepping in dog poo, there can be major health implications associated with it. Dog poo can contain nasty bacteria such as E-coli and parasites like roundworm, the larvae of which can cause loss of vision. That is why Dogs Trust wants all communities to come together to encourage dog owners to be kind to their community and scoop that poop!

Dogs Trust has created an animation which emphasizes the issue of dog fouling and those that it affects, while also highlighting how simple it is to be a responsible dog owner.

If you want your TidyTowns Committee to get involved all you have to do is visit www.dogstrust.ie/ TidyTowns to download an application form.

The closing date for completed application forms is May 23. To be sure you have enough time to complete your project before then, Dogs Trust recommends you download the application right away and get your thinking cap on and your committee ready!