Shane Ellis to stand for Fianna Fail in Leitrim

Fenagh farmer Shane Ellis, son of the former TD and Senator John Ellis, is set to contest the next General Election for Fianna Fáil.



Shane Ellis had been nominated alongside Cllr Paddy O’Rourke and Cllr Rachel Doherty for the third place on the party’s General Election ticket.



The party’s convention is due to be held in The Bush Hotel this Friday, April 27, at 8.30pm but the two other candidates have confirmed they will not contest the convention, leaving Shane Ellis the man to go on the ticket alongside sitting Deputies Marc MacSharry and Eamon Scanlon from Sligo.



Cootehall-based Cllr Rachel Doherty and Carrigallen-based Cllr Paddy O’Rourke both said the make -up of the new Sligo/ Leitrim/ North Roscommon constituency was the reason they have decided to stand aside.

The constituency has changed dramatically with the exclusion this time round of West Cavan.

The Ellis family have been synonymous with Fianna Fail in Co. Leitrim. Shane's father John Ellis is a well known name locally and nationally.



He was first elected to the Seanad by the Agricultural Panel in 1977. He was then elected to the Dáil at the 1981 General Election for the Sligo Leitrim constituency and was returned as TD for a number of years.

Shane’s uncle Caillian Ellis sits as a councillor on Leitrim County Council.



Ellis will be up against sitting TD, Martin Kenny (Sinn Féin) while Boyle-based Senator Frank Feighan is seeking a nomination to run for Fine Gael.