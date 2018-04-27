Council plan to demolish Ballinamore Fire Station

Leitrim County Council are this week seeking planning permission to demolish the existing fire station in Ballinamore and construct a new station and drill tower.

The fire station is located on Stradermot Td, Golf Links Rd, Ballinamore and has been granted funding of €400,000 for a new building and upgrade. The project is expected to be completed by the middle of this year.

The plans and full particulars of the proposed developments are available for inspection at the Planning Authority, County Offices in Carrick-on-Shannon.