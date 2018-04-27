Concern over British bill to ban live exports after Brexit

Sinn Féin spokesperson on Agriculture, Rural and Community Development, Martin Kenny TD said that people living along the border are very concerned about the consequences of Brexit.

Speaking in the Dáil this week Deputy Kenny said, “My constituency stretches from Belturbet to Pettigo and takes up about a third of the border. I am well aware of their concerns.

“At the moment, the former secretary of State for the North, Theresa Villiers MP, is introducing a private members’ bill to ban live exports of farmed animals from Britain after Brexit.

“This would mean, in an Irish context, that farmer could not go and buy a couple of sheep in Fermanagh and bring them back to Cavan.

“It is a reflection of the concern that we all have about where the Tory government is, in relations to all this. The reality is that for most people in the border areas, they are very afraid that there is going to be a border and a serious disruption of trade and commerce, affecting us all.”