Water disruption in South Leitrim

Leitrim County Council on behalf of Irish Water has informed the public that due to a trunk water main burst at Aghakilconnell Kilnagross, currently there is a disruption to the water supply from until 2pm today (Thursday, April 26).

The water disruption applies to Annaghearly Cross to Aghakilconnell to Kilnagross. There will be reduced pressure and flow to the higher areas of greater South Leitrim area and including all group water in these areas.

Water services maintenance crews are currently working on break down to restore supplies as soon as possible.Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquiries in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. – 1890 278 278.