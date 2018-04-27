Leitrim teen entrepreneurs on countdown to national final

Starting every September, students across three age categories (Junior, Intermediate and Senior) research, set up, and run their own businesses with the help of their teachers and supports from Local Enterprise Office Leitrim.

Nationwide, 230 students from 77 different student enterprises have now reached this year’s National Finals, having qualified through school and county finals earlier in the year.

Student entrepreneurs from St. Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton and Drumshanbo Vocational School will be representing Leitrim on May 2nd, including:

Slide it Up from St. Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton in the Junior Category

Sheepfeeders from Drumshanbo Vocational School in the Intermediate Category

Buzzy Books from St. Clare's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton in the Senior Category

Working under the guidance of Claire Gallagher from St. Clare’s Comprehensive, Manorhamilton, the Junior Category finalists are: Caoimhin McManus, Clive Moffitt and Matthew Gilmartin.

The students developed a company selling toothpaste squeezers which are designed to help reduce toothpaste wastage.

In the Intermediate Category, the students competing in Croke Park under the guidance of Sean Wynne from Drumshanbo Vocational School are Shay Lynch and Danny McWeeney. These students have developed sheep feeders using recycled pipes.

And finally, Javotte Hanlon is competing in the Senior Category, under the guidance of Claire Gallagher from St. Clare's Comprehensive in Manorhamilton. Javotte has developed a handmade stationery kit designed to promote relaxation through doodling and drawing amongst children and adults.

Run by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in every local authority area, the Student Enterprise Programme is the biggest enterprise education initiative of its kind in the country, with 23,600 students taking part every year from 480 second-level schools.

Funding for the programme is provided by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland, and since it started in 2003, over 150,000 students have now taken part.

Joe Lowe, Head of Enterprise in Leitrim said: “The National Final in Croke Park is the biggest celebration of secondary school entrepreneurs in the country every year and we want to wish the students from Leitrim the very best of luck in judging on May 2nd.

“Thanks to the support of teachers from over 480 schools, including 7 local schools here in Leitrim, the Student Enterprise Programme links in with the school curriculum around enterprise in the classroom and really helps students gain skills and practical knowledge of running a real-life business.

“The programme also encourages more students to consider entrepreneurship as a future career choice, with Local Enterprise Office Leitrim on hand to help.”

The special guest at this year’s National Final is the Minister for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen T.D.

Further information about the Student Enterprise Programme is available from www.studententerprise.ie, with free resources available for teachers and schools.