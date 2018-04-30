Exploration licences "surrendered" in West Cavan

Exploration licence to search for minerals in west Cavan have been "surrendered" and the company have decided to "prioritise exploration elsewhere."

BMEx were exploring for zinc and copper, but also for gold and silver. In the event of a mineral discovery the company could apply for a mining licence.

Fianna Fail Deputy Brendan Smith from Bawnboy had queried the status of the operation in Dail Eireann. He was informed by Minister for Communications, Climate Action and Environment, Denis Naughten stated that the Directors of BMEx Ltd. carried out two site visits in the locality, but other than that, the data analysis and compilation has been desk-based.

Minister Naughten said, “The up-to-date position regarding the Prospecting Licences is that BMEx Ltd. have carried out data compilation and geological mapping in the Prospecting Licence Areas, and, as a result of this work, they have downgraded the prospective of the project and have decided to prioritise exploration elsewhere. The licences have been recently surrendered by the company.

There had been many meetings in the local area are concerns of potential mining in the region.