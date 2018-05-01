Yes, we're back to the rain again today

According to Met Éireann today, Tuesday, May 1 will see milder weather and outbreaks of rain spread quickly during the morning along with fresh southerly winds.

During the afternoon the rain will gradually clear away eastwards, the winds will veer westerly and sunny spells will develop. Typical temperatures 9 to 12 degrees.

Tuesday night

Cold, breezy and dry for most but heavy showers will affect western and northwestern parts tonight. Showers will push eastwards overnight. Lowest air temperatures 1 to 4 degrees with ground frost in areas sheltered from the moderate to fresh westerly wind.