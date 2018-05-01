Two people to appear before court in relation to aggravated burglaries in Cavan

A man and woman arrested by Gardaí investigating two aggravated burglaries in Co Cavan on Sunday, April 29, are expected to appear before a sitting of Virginia District Court later this morning (May 1, 2018) charged in connection with case.

The pair were arrested following aggravated burglaries in Ballyjamesduff.

Shortly after 7pm on April 29, two intruders forced entry into the home of a woman aged in her 70s. They threatened her at gun point and made off with quantities of jewellery and cash. Minutes later two intruders entered a second house. They threatened the owner of the house, a man in his 90s, and fled the scene with a sum of cash.

The alarm was raised and during a follow up operation local Garda units intercepted a car in Virginia. The occupants of the car, a man in his 20s and woman in her 30s, were arrested and brought to Bailieboro Garda Station.

The elderly man and woman were not physically injured during the burglaries but did receive medical treatment and assessment.