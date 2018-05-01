Water outages in Leitrim this week

Leitrim County Council have been informed by Irish Water that there will be water outages in North Leitrim on Wednesday, May 2 and Thursday, May 3.

Due to essential maintenance on the Kinlough Tullaghan Water Supply Network Scheme, there will be a disruption to the Water Supply on Wednesday May 2 between 10am and 4pm in the following Areas: Fertagh, Agharoosky, Cloonawillan, Moneen, Cloone, Unshinagh, Cornageeha, Uragh, Muckrum, Laghta, Balloor, Liscally, Mullanyduff, Derryduff, Derrinloughan, Knockbrack, Redbrae, Wardhouse, Tawnytallan, Tullaghan, Gargrim, Doobally, Gubagreeny, Agharoo, New Island, Kinlough, Edenvella, Ballymore, Rosclogher, Aghadunvane, Gortnasillagh, Gorteendarragh, Stracummer, Buckode, Aghavoghil, Bomahas and Gubanammera during this time frame.

On Thursday, May 3 similar water disruptions and outages will occur at Kilmore, Carrickanurroo, Cartron, Fivemilebourne, Carrickfad, Banagher and The Doons from 10am to 12 noon.

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Irish Water, would like to thank you for your co-operation and regret any inconvenience caused.

Any enquires in this regard please contact the Irish Water Contact No. 1890 278 278.