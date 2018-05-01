Breaking news: Body found in Sligo

Gardai investigating the disappearance of a 30-year-old mother of three have found a body in Sligo.

Gardia have been searching for Natalia Karaczyn who went missing from her home in Crozon Park, Sligo since early Sunday morning 29th April, 2018.

According to the garda spokesperson "Gardai investigating the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn have located a body. Gardai discovered a body in an area of open ground near Carns, Sligo this morning. The body has not been formally identified. The office of the State Pathologist has been notified and the Garda Technical Bureau are at the scene. Gardai wish to thank the public for their assistance."

It is also understood that a wooded area close to Lough Gill has been sealed off.

A male who was detained in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn in Sligo was released without charge early this morning.

Gardaí in Sligo arrested a 32-year-old man yesterday in connection with the disappearance of Natalia Karaczyn



He was detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4- Criminal Justice Act 1984.