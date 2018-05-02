Murder investigation in Sligo

Gardaí are treating the death of a 30-year-old woman in Sligo as murder.

The body of mother-of-three Natalia Karaczyn was discovered in the Holywell Road area on the outskirst of Sligo town yesterday morning.

She had been missing from her home at Crozon Park in Sligo since early on Sunday.

Her body was formally identified following a post mortem carried out by the Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan.

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday morning.