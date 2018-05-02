Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, May 2, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Owen McGowan, Derryloughlan, Tullaghan, Leitrim

At the North West Hospice, Sligo.Sadly missed by his Wife, Mary, Son, Owenie, Daughter in Law Fiona, Grandson Stephen, his Sisters Sheila Reynolds, Ballygawley and Nora Mc Goldrick, Ballymote and all extended family, neighbours and friends. Arriving at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough this morning, Wednesday, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to North West Hospice c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers. House private to family and neighbours on Wednesday morning please.



Mary Rooney (née Tansey),12 Termon Road, Boyle, Roscommon

Suddenly at her residence. Sadly missed by her husband Joe, sons John and Clive, sister Eileen, brother James, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Rachel and Karen, nephews, neices, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday, May 2, from 2 o'clock until 8 o'clock. Funeral arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Thursday morning for Mass of Christian burial at 11 o'clock. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery, Boyle. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to North West Hospice, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle. House private on Thursday morning please.

Celia Teresa (Tess) Hogan (née McHugh), Clontarf, Dublin / Blacklion, Cavan

Hogan (née McHugh) Celia Teresa (Tess) (Clontarf and formerly of Blacklion, Co. Cavan) – April 26, 2018, at home, beloved wife of the late Martin and much loved mother of Elaine, Martina, Seán and Brian; sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sons-in-law T.P. and Andrew, daughter-in-law Michelle, her devoted grandchildren Shane, Louise and Grace and their spouses Nathalya and Eoin, nieces, nephews, relatives, kind neighbours and friends. Reposing at her home on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 10am in St John the Baptist Church, Clontarf Road. Funeral thereafter to Balgriffin Cemetery.

Annie Kennedy (née Drury), Carrowkeel, Kingsland, Boyle, Roscommon

In her 94th year in the loving care of her daughter Assumpta and son in-law Jimmy Finn (Tobracken, Ballaghaderreen). Predeceased by her husband Frank. Sadly missed by her sons Michael and Fintan, daughters Philomena (Dowd), Kathleen (Hever), Ann (Boylan), Assumpta (Finn) and Caroline (Bruen), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral arriving St. Brigid's Church, Breedogue on Wednesday, May 2, for Mass of the Resurrection at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Killaraght Old cemetery. House strictly private please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Parkinson's Association c/o of Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they rest in peace.