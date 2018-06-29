Group Water Scheme users are urged to  think carefully about how they are using water supplies and avoid wastage

With hot weather expected to continue through the weekend the National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is urging those on group schemes to think carefully about how they are using water supplies and avoid wastage.



"As the exceptionally high water demand currently being experienced has potential implications for human

health, the NFGWS is urging group water scheme members to use water wisely and to avoid all unnecessary use," notes the statement.

"With emerging evidence of sources being under stress in the Group Water Scheme sector, there is a very real danger that the

situation will deteriorate in the coming days as high temperatures and lack of rainfall will inevitably put pressure

on lake reservoirs and on spring sources in particular."

Increased demand is also putting additional pressure on treatment systems.

"These systems have a design capacity and where this is exceeded treatment systems (and especially filtration) cannot operate as effectively. This increases the risk of contaminants entering the drinking water supply. While universal metering on most schemes has meant that plants operate well within their design capacity under most circumstances, the current level of demand is putting plants under severe pressure. This problem of soaring demand is compounded by the fact that the algal blooms that arise on many of our lake sources are already putting pressure on filtration systems at this time of year.

"For spring supplies, as the aquifer is depleted, raw water quality deteriorates and this too puts pressure on treatment plants. Any unnecessary usage that speeds up the depletion of these groundwater sources should, therefore, be avoided."