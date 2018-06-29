Kiltyclogher student wins 'Make One Change'

The "Make One Change" campaign was promoted for the second time by the Sligo Leitrim Children and Young People’s Services Committee (CYPSC) in 10 schools in Sligo and Leitrim in recent weeks.

It was very well received by children and their families and by schools. .A big ‘Thank You’ to all involved.

In the "Make One Change" Campaign parents and children were asked to think about small things that they could do together that would make a difference to themselves and their families.

Suggestions that came back to us included: walking together; playing board games; reading stories together; eating together; learning to cook.

The local Parenting Support Champions – professionals working with children and families who are supporting Tusla’s work with parents around the country were delighted with the responses from the children and parents as well as with the cooperation from Principals and teachers in local schools.

The winner of the family cinema tickets was Lily Sneyd, Scoil Mhic Diarmada, Kiltyclogher School, Co. Leitrim

Well done and congratulations!

This initiative is supported by Túsla’s Partnership, Prevention and Family Support Programme as well as the Sligo Leitrim Children and Young People’s Services Committee. We hope to roll out the campaign to other schools in Sligo and Leitrim in the autumn of 2018.

Information on parenting supports in Sligo Leitrim can be found on sligoleitrimparenthub Facebook page. Information about CYPSC can be found on SligoLeitrimcypsc.ie and on Sligo Leitrim CYPSC Facebook page.

The Sligo Leitrim Directory of Services is a great resource for families, and provides information about all services available in Co Sligo and Co Leitrim. See sligoleitrimdirectory.ie

