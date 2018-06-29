Community groups and schools in Leitrim to benefit from enhanced safety measures

Eight community groups and schools in Leitrim are to benefit from new Government funding through the CLÁR programme.

The latest round of funding under the Clár Programme is being allocated for safety measures in schools and community groups.

The funding will allow for the installation of safety measures such as pedestrian crossings, flashing lights and speed indicators in villages and adjacent to schools and community facilities. "These measures will help to keep not only our children, but all those who live in CLÁR areas, safe which is very welcome," said Senator Frank Feighan who welcomed the funding announcement.

The eight projects in Co Leitrim to receive funding are:

St. Patrick's NS, Drumshanbo: Construction of footway to school from Residential area €50,000.

Roosky Development Association & Roosky Town & Country Development: Provision of Pedestrian Crossing and Speed Safety Signs at Amenity at Quay €36,000.

St. Hugh's NS, Dowra: Provision of Pedestrian Crossing at School €22,000.

Fenagh Development Assocation: Construction of footway to school from residential area €27,000.

St. Joseph's NS, Leitrim Village: Erection of digital Speed Safety signs at School €13,950.

Scoil Mhuire, Carrick-on-Shannon: Provide Carpark at School €30,000.

Killargue Development Association: Provision of Speed Safety Signs at Village Amenity €14,000.

Dromahair Development Association: Provision of Bus Shelter at Main Street, Dromahair €20,844.

Meanwhile, in Co. Roscommon, funding was announced for three local projects

Strabraggan NS, Arigna: Safety Measures at Strabraggan NS €27,000.

Cortober Community: Footpath Access Improvement between community centre and village €29,605.50.

Roosky NS Main Street, Rooskey: Speed Safety Signs, Pedestrian Crossing and foothpath link from school to Roosky village €45,000.