Sean McGowan elected Cathaoirleach of Leitrim County Council

Long serving member of Leitrim County Council, Cllr Sean McGowan has been elected unopposed to the position of Cathaoirleach.

At the Council AGM in Carrick-on-Shannon this afternoon, Cllr McGowan was elected to the position, taking over the role from outgoing Chairperson, Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire.

Cllr Frank Dolan was elected unopposed to the position of Leas Cathaoirleach.