"Man was hiding around Arigna, ducking and diving" says Judge

“You must come in on your hands and knees looking for some sort of mercy for the amount of people you have robbed,” said Judge Kilrane prior to concluding matters against Noel Duignan, Greagh, Arigna at last week’s sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Addressing Mr Duignan who appeared before Court facing a string of charges in relation to making a gain or causing a loss by deception, Judge Kilrane said, “When facing the coal face of Court he ran away. He was hiding around Arigna, ducking and diving.”

When asked if everybody had been compensated, defending solicitor John McNulty said, “Cheques can be handed over to the Inspector or transferred.”

Mr McNulty added, “He was under pressure. It seems he was involved with some shady characters who may have encouraged him to do these things. There was no great effort to hide his identity. He simply went in with his own cheques knowing there was no money to back it up.”

Offering an apology to the court Mr Duignan said, “It was disgraceful and not acceptable. I went on a rampage. I’m disgraced to be honest.”

The defendant was remanded in custody over lunch last Tuesday while Judge Kilrane deliberated over his verdict.

When matters resumed Judge Kilrane handed down sentences totalling 16 months. He was sentenced to two months in prison, to run consecutively in relation to each of the following eight charges:

On March 20, 2017 dishonestly deceived O’Reilly tool hire (also fined €150); on January 2 and 6, 2016 dishonestly deceived Beirne’s Filling Station, Edentenny, Ballinamore; on January 23, 2016 dishonestly deceived Dolan’s Hardware and Grocery, Dowra; on January 1, 2016, dishonestly deceived Kilmac Agri Stores Ltd, Kilmactranny, Ballyfarnon; on August 17, 2015 dishonestly deceived Naughton’s Agri Supply, Athlone Rd, Roscommon; on August 19, 2015 dishonestly deceived Lavin's Hardware, Ballyfarnon on January 1, 2016 and on January 16, 2016 dishonestly deceived Lakeland Dairy Stores, Ballinamore.

Mr Duignan was also convicted of failing to appear in Court on July 28, 2015 and May 16 2017 and these offences were taken into consideration.

Mr Duignan was also convicted of a charge of threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour at Townspark, Carrick-on-Shannon on December 27, 2015 and was given the benefit of the Probation Act in relation to a similar offence which occurred at Mountallen, Keadue on November 28, 2016.

Judge Kilrane ruled the sentences be suspended for a period of two years on condition that Mr Duignan receives no conviction for an indictable offence within three years.

He also ordered that €3,446.34, the total amount of compensation due, be paid to the injured parties.

Mr Duignan also appeared in relation to road traffic matters. He was convicted of having no insurance at Mount Allen, Drumshanbo on November 12, 2016, fined €200 and disqualified from driving for two years.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of no insurance at Ceannaboe on May 3, 2017 and was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for a period of three years. Judge Kilrane agreed to postpone the disqualifications, which are to run concurrently until September 1.