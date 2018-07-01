Stole from two Carrick-on-Shannon businesses to fuel his addiction

Bartosz Wozniak, 15 Courthouse View, Carrick-on-Shannon was convicted of two counts of theft and one count of possession of drugs and received six months in prison, suspended for a period of two years, when he appeared before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court last week.



The court heard from Insp Denis Harrington that the defendant went into Tesco, Carrick-on-Shannon on August 22, 2017 and had in his possession an adapted foil bag. He took 17 dvds and two Tesco mobile phones and attempted to leave the premises.

He had been observed on CCTV and was detained by security and Gardaí were called.



The court heard the value of the goods Mr Wozniak attempted to steal from Tesco was €510.81.



Insp Harrington continued, stating on September 9, 2017 the defendant entered King & Moffatt, Carrick-on-Shannon and stole a Playstation 4. Gardaí viewed CCTV footage of the incident and the defendant was identified and a search warrant was subsequently issued.



The Playstation 4 and a quantity of drugs valued at €45 were recovered from the defendant’s residence.



The court heard from defending solicitor Martin Burke that full admissions were made and that guilty pleas had been entered at a previous sitting of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.



Mr Burke added that the injured parties were not out of pocket as a result of the offences.



Referring to the defendant’s previous record Mr Burke noted, “He has very serious previous convictions for drug offences.”

“The offences were committed out of a need for cash. He needed to fuel his addiction.”



Mr Burke added that the defendant, who is 32-years-old, is not using drugs at the moment and is in receipt of disability allowance.



Addressing the defendant Judge Kevin P Kilrane said, “Problems with drugs have led to certain mental health difficulties. It’s up to you to deal with them.”



Mr Wozniak was sentenced to six months in prison in relation to each charge of theft, with the sentences to run consecutively. Judge Kilrane suspended the sentence for a period of two years on condition that the defendant receive no conviction for an offence of illegal drugs or any indictable act.



“If guilty within two years you will serve 12 months together with whatever sentence,” said Judge Kilrane.



A conviction was also imposed in relation to the drugs offence which was taken into consideration.