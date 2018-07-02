Carrick Chamber urges Council to rethink traffic management

Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber are strongly appealing to Leitrim County Council to address traffic flow and management from west to east in the town.

Ray Gannon, Chamber spokesperson, suggested reversing the traffic flow up Bridge St/Main St on a trial basis (No HGVs allowed).

"This would give motorists coming from the western side of town the option to drive through the town or take the bypass.

"All traffic going to North Leitrim (Leitrim Village, Drumshanbo, Ballinamore and Manorhamilton) would get to their destination faster and it would also help traders throughout the town as there would be more footfall and traffic flow past their premises," Ray said.

"If the option to run on a trial basis is preferable then why not give it a go, there's nothing to lose.

"Visitor numbers are up in the county and with the huge numbers visiting the town over the summer season we should try to make their visit a more enjoyable experience with less traffic gridlock," he suggested.