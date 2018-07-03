Ballinamore's Colm Costello passes away

Ireland's longest ICU patient, Colm Costello passed away on Monday, July 2 after 699 days in hospital with a very rare disorder.



Colm had been fighting illness since August 4, 2016 with much of that time spent in a coma state and just last week “defied all the odds” by turning 30 years old.

Colm Costello in Washington DC



The young man who was actively involved with the Connemara Pony Breeders Society suffered a rare auto-immune neurological disorder in August 2016, had four different antibodies attacking his body which has never been encountered by medics around the world.

Colm also had a liver transplant 11 years ago. There had been a number of fundraisers for Colm locally in the past two years.

Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim and formerly Centra, Killashandra, Co. Cavan passed away on Monday 2nd July 2018 (after a long illness bravely borne) surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at the family home this evening, Tuesday July 3 from 7-10pm and on Wednesday, July 4 from 3 -10pm. Removal on Thursday, July 5 arriving St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin (N41 HRQ4) for Mass of Christian Burial at 1pm with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4. One way traffic system in operation via Ballinamore / Carrick-on-Shannon Road. House strictly private on Thursday please.