It will be cooler and cloudier today

According to Met Éireann today, Thursday, July 5 will be cloudier with some patchy light rain or drizzle around during the morning in coastal parts of the North West. The cloud will tend to thin out later in the day to allow spells of hazy sunshine through. It will feel much cooler in northwestern parts with daytime highs of 16 to 18 degrees but further inland there will be highs of 20 to 23 degrees.

