Updated: More road closures due to crash on Leitrim Roscommon border

Fiona Heavey

Reporter:

Fiona Heavey

Road closure in Leitrim

Update from AA Roadwatch: LEITRIM/ROSCOMMON: The Leitrim Village/Sligo Rd (R284) is closed between Leitrim Village and Keadue due to a collision. The local Drumshanbo/Dereenargan and Cleen/Dereenargan Rds are also closed. 

Gardai in Leitrim are advising drivers that the R284 between between Leitrim Village and Drumboylan is currently closed due to an incident.

It is understood a serious road traffic collision has occurred  near the Roscommon/Leitrim border.

Leitrim Fire Service, the gardaí and an air-ambulance are attending the incident.

More as we get it.