Updated: More road closures due to crash on Leitrim Roscommon border
Road closure in Leitrim
Update from AA Roadwatch: LEITRIM/ROSCOMMON: The Leitrim Village/Sligo Rd (R284) is closed between Leitrim Village and Keadue due to a collision. The local Drumshanbo/Dereenargan and Cleen/Dereenargan Rds are also closed.
Gardai in Leitrim are advising drivers that the R284 between between Leitrim Village and Drumboylan is currently closed due to an incident.
It is understood a serious road traffic collision has occurred near the Roscommon/Leitrim border.
Leitrim Fire Service, the gardaí and an air-ambulance are attending the incident.
More as we get it.
