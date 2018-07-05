Hosepipe ban in Leitrim from tomorrow

Irish Water has issued a National Water Conservation Order commonly referred to as a hosepipe ban from 8am on Friday, 6 July to midnight on Tuesday 31 July to all counties including Leitrim as a drought continues across the country.

The order has been issued due to the continued drought conditions and to help protect water supplies now and over the coming months. Met Éireann has advised that there has been little or no rain over the last 30 days and predictions show no significant rainfall is likely for at least a further week, meaning deepening drought conditions.

On average demand across all water resources nationally has increased by 15%, and given the environmental pressures on the aquifers and waterbodies, this cannot be sustained for any period of time. Due to soil moisture conditions, smaller groundwater sites in particular may take many months to recover. The National Water Conservation Order has the potential to suppress any non-essential increases in demand during this period, and prevent increased abstraction at a time when the raw water sources are least able to support these volumes.

Irish Water thanks the public for their conservation efforts to date and we continue to encourage and support the public in their efforts to reduce usage. We are grateful for all measures that have been taken in homes and businesses.

The prohibited uses are as follows:

Use of water drawn through a hosepipe or similar apparatus for the purpose of –

-watering a garden

-cleaning a private motor-vehicle using a domestic hosepipe

-cleaning a private leisure boat

-filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool (except when using hand held containers filled directly from a tap)

-filling or maintaining a domestic pond (excluding fish ponds)

-filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain (with the exception of such use for commercial purposes)

-filling or replenishing an artificial pond, lake or similar application.

