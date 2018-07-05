Leitrim area deaths - Thursday, July 5th, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Kelly O’Brien - Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Kelly O’Brien, Bridge Street, Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Kelly passed away peacefully on 3rd July, 2018. She will be dearly missed by her loving parents Maura and Paddy, brothers Conor and Mark, sister Sonya, nephew Bobby and his mother Irene, aunts and uncles, aunt-in-laws and uncle-in-laws, cousins, neighbours and all her friends and work colleagues. Kelly will be reposing at her home (Bridge Street, Drumshanbo) today, Thursday, 5th July, from 3pm-10pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, 6th July, at 12pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Drumshanbo followed by burial in the new cemetery. House is strictly private at all other times. Family flowers only by request and donations, if desired, to Leitrim Animal Welfare.

Colm Costello - Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim

Colm Costello, Killaneen, Ballinamore, Co.Leitrim and formerly Centra, Killashandra, Co. Cavan. Monday 2nd July 2018 (after a long illness bravely borne) surrounded by his loving family and in the loving care of the staff at Vincent's University Hospital, Dublin. Predeceased by his brother Mark and grandad Gerry. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Paul and Mary, brother Liam, sister Emma, grandad Eddie, granny Carmel and granny Teresa, extended Costello and Dolan families, relatives, neighbours, work colleagues at (Supervalu, Carrick-on-Shannon), fellow members of the C.P.B.S and a large circle of friends.

Removal today, Thursday, arriving St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Mass of Christian Burial at 1 o'clock with funeral afterwards to adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to John Keogh St. Vincent's Foundation, Elm Park, Dublin 4.

Carmel Beirne - Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim

Carmel Beirne (nee Kelly), Cloontumpher, Bornacoola, Co. Leitrim. July 2nd 2018 (suddenly) at her home, beloved wife of the late Jimmy Joe and dear mother of Mary McCartin (Limerick), James (Tullamore), Margaret and Suzanne O’Beirne (Mohill), deeply regretted by her loving family, sister Pat Hopkins (U,K,) sons in law, daughter in law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass at 11am today, Thursday, followed by burial in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to S.V.D.P. Donation box in Church.

George Reginald (Reggie) Cornwall - Boyle, Co. Sligo

George Reginald (Reggie) Cornwall (July 3rd) Ardgallen, Boyle, Co.Sligo and Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully at Sligo University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Betty, Sadly missed by his daughter Shirley Kitterick, knappagh, Westport, Co.Mayo. Grand children, Anya and Val, son-in-law Tom. sister-in-law Betty, niece Elizabeth, nephews Leslie, Neville, Adrian, relatives and many friends. Funeral arriving to the Church of Ireland, Boyle this morning, Thursday, for Service at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in adjoining graveyard.

Tom Ward - Kilglass, Co. Roscommon

Unexpectedly at Mullingar General Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. Much loved father of Olivia, Caroline, Hughie, Clodagh and Tommy. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, daughters, sons, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Sharon, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Removal this morning, Thursday, July 5th, to The Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Scramogue Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.