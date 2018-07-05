Manorhamilton
Can you spare some time to help Manorhamilton Tidy Towns this evening?
The Manorhamilton Tidy Town’s Committee weekly clean-up will take place this evening (Thursday), July 5 from 7pm and continue until 8pm.
The weekly clean-ups take place throughout the summer months from 7pm-8pm on Thursday evenings. The Bee Park Community Centre car park is the assembly point for all the clean-ups. All clean-up volunteers are asked to please report there.
Manorhamilton Tidy Towns have recently conducted a clean-up of the graveyard ahead of the Blessing of the Graves which wil be held on Sunday, July 29.
