Leitrim GAA announce appointment of two Games Development Administrators
New Leitrim GAA Games Development Administrator Stephen McGurran is pictured in action for Melvin Gaels against Glencar/Manorhamilton's Paddy Maguire.
Leitrim GAA has confirmed the appointment of two Games Development Administrators to assist with the work that is ongoing in Coaching and Games Development in the county.
The successful candidates are Stephen McGurran from Melvin Gaels and Mayo man John Gallagher. This brings the total number of Games Development Administrators to three with Stephen and John set to work alongside Enda Lyons.
Announcing the new appointments, Leitrim GAA have wished Stepehn and John the best of luck in their new roles.
GDA Appointments Announcement https://t.co/GwDdu4By3J— Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) July 5, 2018
