Further €203,575 in funding for seven Leitrim projects

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed a further €203,575 in LEADER funding for seven local projects in Leitrim.

The projects are:

Askill Community Centre - Upgrade of Community Centre €38,839.11.

New Ballagh Centre, Rossinver - Improvements of main building €13,617.33.

Bee Park Resource Centre, Manorhamilton - To build extension to Resource Centre €121,198.91.

Canon Donohoe Hall, Mohill - Upgrade and refurbishment works €17,794.34.

Eslinbridge Community Centre - To purchase equipment €7,120.75.

Killargue Community Garden Project - Purchase of tools and equipment for Community Garden €1,972.05

McDermott Terrace Community House, Manorhamilton - Upgrade works €3,033.42.

“This further funding announcement for more local projects is more welcome news for the county. These grant allocations are supporting jobs and investment across the county.

“LEADER funding represents an enormous opportunity for rural businesses and communities that are in need of investment and I want to see the programme continuing to grow and make a difference for rural Ireland,” said Senator Feighan.