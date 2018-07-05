Jobs boost for Sligo with 150 new jobs

Fine Gael Senator Frank Feighan has said the investment of 150 jobs in Sligo by Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) is proof of the quality of workforce in the region.

Supported by IDA Ireland, Phibro is planning to create up to 150 jobs, in its new Sligo operation over the next five years. The company will be recruiting for managerial, quality analysis and engineering roles.

Senator Feighan said: “Today’s announcement is proof that we can attract top quality jobs to Sligo.

“Fine Gael in Government continues to prioritise job creation and use the benefits of a strong economy to improve people’s lives here in the north-west and across the country.

“I have no doubt that enormous work has gone in behind the scenes to make this announcement a reality. The IDA has been doing trojan work bringing jobs to Sligo and we need to recognise this effort and give credit when it’s due.

“A key priority of this Government, through our Regional Action Plans for Jobs, is to create jobs in rural Ireland and this significant number will be transformative for the region.”

