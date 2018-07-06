Irish Water issue further appeal to conserve water as drought conditions continues and National Water Conservation Order Comes into effect

Irish Water is appealing to everyone to conserve water as drought conditions continue across the country. The National Water Conservation Order came into effect today at 8am and is currently in place until midnight on July 31.

Due to depleting water levels in rivers, lakes and ground water sources which supply our water treatment plants the scope of this Order is being kept under review.

With Minister @kevinboxermoran, @IrishWater MD & Seán Hogan meeting with the Irish Water Crisis Management Team today.



Our main message is for the public to CONSERVE water as much as possible. The effects of this dry spell will last for week to come pic.twitter.com/hNygtNyFKF July 6, 2018

It will take sustained rainfall over many weeks and even months to replenish raw water levels in rivers, lakes and groundwater sources and treated drinking water levels in our storage reservoirs. Irish Water will continue to analyse water consumption levels nationally over the weekend and early next week to assess demand for water with the National Water Conservation Order in place. At the same time, we are monitoring the continued fall in water levels in our sources.

As drought continues across the country and a necessary hosepipe ban is in place nationwide, making small changes will make a big difference to saving water. Taking shorter showers will lower your water footprint and help protect your local supply. See https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N pic.twitter.com/sohOFdZ4xt July 6, 2018

Following this analysis Irish Water will review if any additional measures will need to be put in place next week to further conserve water. Our objective is to balance service levels now with the risks of future failure. The current average water consumption demand in the Greater Dublin Area is 580 million litres per day, though down on the peak levels last week and within the safe production capacity of the plants. We continue to model the future scenarios for our raw water reserves in the Liffey and to evaluate whether further reductions are needed to avoid greater shortages later in the year.

Irish Water have 81 water schemes at risk of drought and water restrictions are in place in a further 27 locations.

Speaking about the need for continued water conservation Irish Water’s Corporate Affairs Manager Kate Gannon said, "We are really grateful for the measures that people have taken to conserve water so far and we hope that the National Water Conservation Order (hosepipe ban) will continue to make people more mindful of their responsibilities and the impact their water usage is having on their neighbours and communities.

"We know that the vast majority of people are supporting the ban, though we have reports of around 40 incidents of hosepipe usage in contravention of it and we again appeal to those people to comply with these essential minimum measures to safeguard our water supplies.

"Our Drought Management team are meeting daily to assess and analyse water demand and consumption levels for every area in the country. As water levels continue to deplete in rivers and lakes and groundwater sources run dry, we will assess if further restrictions are required to help protect water supplies now and for the months ahead. Met Éireann has forecast that high temperatures will remain for the foreseeable future and this highlights the need for everyone to play their part and conserve water as much as possible, to follow our advice and tips and to comply with the Water Conservation Order in place.”

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute. Small changes will make a huge difference. For more advice on how to conserve water at home, at work and on the farm, see https://t.co/BWj7NTeK1N. #ConserveWater pic.twitter.com/GhxCCP08xN — Irish Water (@IrishWater) July 6, 2018

Warm weather and drought conditions will continue throughout next week