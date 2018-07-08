Warm but cloudy day ahead in Leitrim
Broken sunshine today in Leitrim.
Warm again today with broken sunshine across the province but there'll tend to be more cloud towards the coast with occasional mist /drizzle. Highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees. Light winds.
Tonight
Tonight will be dry and clear with lows of 12 to 15 degrees. Some shallow fog-patches may form towards dawn.
Tomorrow
Little overall change for Monday; mostly dry with a good deal of cloud but occasional broken sunshine too. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees with light breezes.
