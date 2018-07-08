Warm but cloudy day ahead in Leitrim

Warm again today with broken sunshine across the province but there'll tend to be more cloud towards the coast with occasional mist /drizzle. Highest temperatures of 22 to 25 degrees. Light winds.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry and clear with lows of 12 to 15 degrees. Some shallow fog-patches may form towards dawn.

Tomorrow

Little overall change for Monday; mostly dry with a good deal of cloud but occasional broken sunshine too. Highs of 19 to 23 degrees with light breezes.



