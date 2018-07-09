The Monday weather forecast for Leitrim and surrounding areas

Today will be mostly dry with some mist or cloud periods at first and just the odd spot of drizzle but later in the day there will be some sunny spells developing. Top temperatures around 18 to 23 degrees in mainly light northerly breezes but moderate near coasts.

Tonight

Tonight will be dry with good clear spells at first but it will become cloudier with some patches of mist forming towards dawn. Lowest temperature will fall to between 9 and 12 degrees. Winds will be light northerly or variable.