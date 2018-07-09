Further water outages expected in Carrick-on-Shannon area this week
Irish Water are warning of possible water outages over the next five days.
Essential maintenance works in the Carrick-on-Shannon area this week will cause some disruption to supply, Irish Water is warning.
Valve replacement works will be carried out in the area today and through to Friday, July 13. Works are expected to be completed by 4pm on Friday.
Water disruption will affect not only the county town, but some of the surrounding areas. Irish Water apologises for any inconvenience suffered as a result of the works.
