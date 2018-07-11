"Dangerous" Carrick-on-Shannon pedestrian crossing should be changed

Cllr Seadhna Logan has again called on Leitrim County Council to move the Pedestrian Crossing on the Castlecara Road on the outskirts of Carrick-on-Shannon.



He said, “Walkers descending the hill from Aughameeney side are completely hidden from motorists on the Castlecara Road. The crossing at the bottom of the hill is very sudden and walkers walk straight out. This is dangerous and needs to be changed.”

The council informed members this pedestrian crossing was constructed five years ago.

“To date, we have had no incidences at this location.” The crossing is in a 50kmph zone.



They explained “The position of the pedestrian crossing at this location was determined by the availability of land at the time. This has not changed.”

Cllr Logan said that the recent granting of planning for a new private nursing home and the opening of the Leitrim Gaelscoil on that road will have a “serious increase” in traffic.

Cllr Logan admitted “I have nearly hit pedestrians there.”

Senior Engineer Shay O'Connor said land was not available to the council at the time of the construction of the pedestrian crossing. He said they will make further enquiries on it.

