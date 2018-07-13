Carrick Water Music Festival Friday, July 13 events!

Don't let any superstitions keep you from attending the Carrick water Music Festival today, Friday, July 13.

A brief glance at events sees:

- Free music Trail all day from 11am

- Music Generation: ‘Find Your Voice’ Singing Workshops; St. George’s Church, 11am-1pm & 2pm-4pm, €5. 7 years+.



- The Greatest Showman Singalong Movie; Carrick Cineplex, Friday 13 - Sunday 15 at 2.30pm



- Hothouse Flowers - Landmark Central - doors 8pm (€22). It's 30 years since the songs ‘Don’t Go’ and ‘I Can See Clearly’ became embedded in the music of Ireland. Join legendary Liam Ó Maonlaí, Fiachna Ó’Braonain & gang for a night of music not to be missed!

The festival continues Saturday and Sunday. Keep up to date on events over the weekend on www.leitrimobserver.ie/whatson

Box office: The Dock, www.thedock.ie - phone 071 96 50828.

www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com

