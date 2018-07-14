The fun continues at Carrick Water Music Festival - Saturday July 14

The entertainment ramps up in the county town this weekend for Carrick Water Music Festival.



- Kids Story-Time with Grainne McHugh; The Reading Room Bookshop, 11am (FREE)

- Original Guinness Jazz Band Cruise; Moon River, Boarding 11.45am, €20. Swing traditional, Dixieland and more.

- Drama Workshops: Explorations of Water & Dreaming; Victoria Walker's Studio, Inver Geal. Facilitator Sarah Wood leads games, improvisation, devising stories and performance fun.

-Áirc Damhsa Free Dance Class; Market Yard, 12pm (Free).

-Global Family Disco with Eva Tourné aka DJ Backstabber; Market Yard, 1pm-4.30pm. Musical safari by Belgium's Eva Tourné aka DJ Backstabber.

-Lectures by Dr Heather Laird and Patrick McCabe in St George's Church at 2pm and 3.30pm

-Una Seranata Italiana: Gala Evening of Italian Opera, The Bush Hotel, 8.30pm (€27). Joyous celebration of Italian Opera & Neapolitan song featuring Ireland’s premier Opera singers Sandra Oman, Richard Shaffey, Robert McAllister & Simon Morgan.

-Creole Sound Late Nite Jazz Session, Bush Bar 10pm

Keep up to date on tomorrow's events on www.leitrimobserver.ie/whatson

Box office: The Dock, www.thedock.ie - phone 071 96 50828.

www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com