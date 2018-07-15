Jam packed last day of Carrick Water Music Festival - Sunday July 15

A very successful and colourful Carrick Water Music Festival comes to a close today, Sunday July 15.

- Drama Workshops: Explorations of Water and Dreaming from 11am at Victoria Walker's Studio, Inver Geal

-Gypsy Swing Jazz & Rumba Cruise: Oleg Ponomarev, Felip Carbonell & Friends, Moon River, Boarding 11.45am (€20) Russian fiddle virtuoso Oleg Ponomarev, guitarist Felip Carbonel, double bassist Eddie & guitar great Frank Kilkelly.

- The Greatest Showman sing-along at Carrick Cineplex at 2.30pm

- Camile O'Sullivan in St Geroge's Church at 8pm



Carrick Water Music Festival extends sincere thanks to all funders, partners, sponsors and volunteers; particularly Leitrim County Council, Leitrim Arts Office, Waterways Ireland, Foras Ireland, The Dock, Leitrim Design House, media partners RTE Supporting the Arts and The Leitirm Observer.



Box office: The Dock, www.thedock.ie - phone 071 96 50828.

www.carrickwatermusicfestival.com.

