No "discounted motor tax rates" in Leitrim

Leitrim County Council, and local authorities across the country, has warned the public to be wary of a motor tax online scam.

Sadly, you cannot get discounted motor tax rates and the council are urging people not to buy into advertisements on social media selling discounted motor tax rates.

In a statement, the Leitrim Motor Taxation office said motor tax is never offered at discounted rates.

"Leitrim Motor Taxation office is aware of a social media post advertising 'discounted motor tax rates'. Please note that Motor Tax is never offered at discounted rates and you should only conduct your motor taxation transactions with your local Motor Taxation office or by using the Department of Transport, Trade and Sport official online motor tax website."



You should only conduct your motor tax transactions with your local Motor Tax office in Carrick-on-Shannon or at http://www.motortax.ie

