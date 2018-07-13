Water outages planned for Carrick-on-Shannon next week

Carrick-on-Shannon town will experience water outages next week due to ongoing works on main Street.

Irish Water says due to works on Main Street, Carrick-on-Shannon by Farran Construction there will be outages in the water supply.

On Monday July 16, excavation works will continue from 9am - 4pm, but engineers will be back on the ground at 11pm until 7am there will only be water outages after 11pm.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, July 17 and 18 works will continue from 7am - 7pm on Carrick-on-Shannon, Main Street and there will be water outages.

Further information to follow about the location of works on Thursday July 19 but works will be taking place from 19pm to 7am.