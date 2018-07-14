Expect traffic delays in Carrick-on-Shannon today

A busy Saturday lies ahead for Carrick-on-Shannon.

The town will play host to the U20 All Ireland Football semi-final between Mayo and Derry, throwing in at 4pm. In addition, the town is hosting some of the many events that form part of the Connaught Community Games Finals. Finally, the Water Music Festival is also taking place!

These events will no doubt result in a very large crowd travelling to the town. Traffic delays are expected and Gardaí will be deployed assisting with the flow of traffic through the town.

Leitrim Gardai appeal to motorists to co-operate with Gardaí on point duty and to allow plenty of time for their journey.

