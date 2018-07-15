Cloudy and humid in Leitrim today

Cloudy and very humid for much of today with spells of rain, persistent in places with some heavier outbreaks at times early in the day, but there will be drier periods as well. Misty on hills and coasts with the risk of fog. Afternoon temperatures of 17 to 21 Celsius in moderate south to southwest winds fresh on the coast. Fresher, drier, clearer conditions will develop in the evening with sunny spells to end the day.

Much fresher and cooler tonight, with clear periods and light to moderate westerly breezes. Some showers will move in off the Atlantic overnight. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees Celsius.

