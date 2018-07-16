Leitrim GAA

Moyles "gutted" to leave Leitrim

Leitrim coach confirms he is stepping down

"Gutted" Leitrim coach Michael Moyles confirms he is stepping down from backroom team

Leitrim senior football team coach Michael Moyles has confirmed he is to step down from the backroom team after being involved with Benny Guckian's team for the past two years.

The Mayo native who played with and managed Annaduff also represented his native Mayo and represented his home club, Crossmolina, helping them claim an All-Ireland Club title in 2001.

Announcing his decision Moyles said he is "gutted" not to be able to commit to another year and paid tribute to the players who he said have "A relentless appetite to learn and improve."

Leitrim GAA thanked Moyles for his service to the county over the past two years saying his input has been "Greatly appreciated by all associated with Leitrim GAA."

Nutrionist Philip Howard, who worked alongside Michael as part of the Leitrim backroom team also paid tribute to the Mayo man, describing him as "A super coach but also a great man to call out mediocrity."

