Boating traffic warned of very low water levels in the Shannon
Shannon water levels are very low.
Waterways Ireland has issued a low water level warning for parts of the Shannon River following drought conditions over the past month.
The navigation between Albert Lock – Rooskey - Tarmonbarry – Athlone is below Ordinary Summer Level.
"Masters of vessels, particularly those with deep drafts, are advised to navigate with additional caution and to remain within the navigation at all times," warned a spokesperson for Waterways Ireland this week.
