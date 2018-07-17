Leitrim has the highest residential vacancy rate in Ireland

Leitrim registered the highest residential vacancy rate in the country at 15.9% according to GeoDirectory.

The national average vacancy rate stood at 4.8%. Dublin, Kildare, Meath and Wicklow recorded the lowest percentages of vacant units in the country, at rates between 0.9 and 3.5%.

Just 87 residential addresses in Leitrim were added to the GeoDirectory database in the 12 months to June 2018, according to figures from the latest GeoView Residential Buildings Report.

Nationally, the majority of addresses were added in Dublin, accounting for 39.8% of the overall national total, highlighting an east/west divide in terms of new addresses. On the other end of the scale, Longford and Leitrim were the only two counties to record fewer than 100 new residential addresses, registering only 66 and 87 new addresses respectively.

Construction Activity

In total, 20 buildings were classified as being under construction in Leitrim in June 2018, the lowest in the country. The majority of construction activity took place in urban areas, with the highest levels recorded in Dublin (34.9%), Cork (10.7%) and Meath (10.5%). Construction activity was particularly low in the counties of Leitrim (0.2%), Longford (0.3%) and Offaly (0.5%).

Average Property Prices

The national average residential property price in the twelve months to April 2018 was €273,206. When Dublin is excluded, the national average falls to €198,906. Leitrim’s average house price was €113,921. The average house price in Carrick-on-Shannon was €116,871.

