Brexit vote is a step backwards - Deputy Martin Kenny

Martin Kenny Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal has described last night's Brexit vote in the Westminster as a step backwards and a very worrying development for the Brexit negotiations.



Deputy Kenny said, “The passing of the amendments to the Customs Bill in the British parliament shows that the British Government is in total chaos with the bill passing by only three votes.

“These amendments were supported by the DUP who have aligned themselves with the far right of the British parliament to vote for a policy that will have far reaching and disastrous consequences for the north, despite the democratically expressed will of the people there.

“The British government needs to keep to its political promise to give legal effect to a backstop for the North, adding that such an arrangement is necessary for wider talks with the EU to progress

“A hard border on the Island of Ireland must be prevented and the Irish government need to make sure that we do not go into October with no resolution of the Irish issues – and if that needs a special EU summit in September to deal with the Irish issues then so be it.

“The call from Justine Greening for a second referendum on Brexit is unnecessary the people of the north have already had their say and have rejected Brexit. That vote must be respected and realised through securing special status for the north.

“The Irish people need certainty, and it needs to be delivered now.”

