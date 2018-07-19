Tourist Accommodation coming soon in Manorhamilton

In good news on the tourism front, Cllr Felim Gurn said 80-100 beds will become available for tourists in Manorhamilton “in the coming months.”



Construction works are currently ongoing at The Backlands, Castle Lane, Manorhamilton. The development is expected to include retail, office, apartments and townhouses which are understood to be made available for self catering accommodation.



Cllr Sean McDermott said he was delighted to hear the development will be ready in a few months and he believes tourist accommodation will really enhance and boost North Leitrim providing a much needed base for visitors to the north of the county and allowing them more time to explore the numerous visitor sites.