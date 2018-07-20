Deaths in Leitrim - Friday July 20, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in Leitrim and surrounding areas:

Johnny Carrigan, Shass, Dowra, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Johnny Carrigan, Shass, Dowra , Co. Leitrim peacefully at St. Phelims Nursing home, Dromahair, Co. Leitrim. Remains reposing at Keegan Funeral Home, Main Street, Dowra on Saturday morning from 9.30 - 11am for neighbours and family. Remains arriving at St. Colmcilles Church, Newbridge, Dowra for 12 noon mass on Saturday with burial afterwards in newbridge cemetery.

Michael Kelleher, Drumhaldry, Carrigallen, Leitrim



Peacefully at St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Christina, daughters Caroline and Martina, sons Michéal and Kieran, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers John and Fr Frank, sisters Rose and Teresa, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, niece, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at his home today, Friday, from 2pm until 6pm. House private at all other times please. Removal this evening to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Drumeela at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, Dublin c/o Gorby Funeral Directors, Newtowngore. Please note One Way system in operation entrance from Longfield and kilbracken Roads.

Michael Fee Mahanagh, Corry, Drumkeerin, Leitrim / Dowra, Leitrim / Drumcliffe, Sligo

The peaceful death has occurred at St. Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair of Michael Fee, Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co.Sligo and formerly of Derrintovey, Dowra, Co. Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Gerry, Brian and Frankie, twin sister Eileen, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Frankie, Derrintovey, Dowra on Friday from 5 o’clock until 9 o’clock. Funeral Mass on Saturday in St. Colmcille's Church, Newbridge at 2.30pm followed by burial in Newbridge Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to Benbulben House, Drumcliffe, Co. Sligo. House private, please, on morning of funeral.

Mae McGowan, Manorhamilton, Leitrim

Mae Mc Gowan, Hillside Cresent, Manorhamilton, peacefully, at St Phelim's Nursing Home, Dromahair. Sister of Philomena Clancy, Tullyskearney, Manorhamilton and Agnes Mc Sharry, Kiltyclogher. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, on Saturday evening from 5pm to 6.30pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton, to arrive at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private, please.

Elizabeth McGinley (née McTague), Kintogher, Sligo / Ballinamore, Leitrim



Formerly Church Street, Ballinamore, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at Brentwood Monor, Convoy, Co. Donegal. Wife of the late Danny and dearly loved mother of Larissa, Trevor, Clodagh and Natasha. Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, brothers Michael, Noel, Hugh, Dave and Raymond, sisters Geraldine and Bernadette, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren, relatives and friends. Reposing at her home at Kintogher, Sligo from 4pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal from her home on Saturday morning to Saint Colmcille's Church, Rathcormac, Sligo to arrive for Mass of Christian burial at 11am. Burial to follow in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Little Sisters of the Poor, Raheny, Co. Dublin C/O Seamus Feehily and Son Funeral Director, Pearse Road, Sligo. House private to family Saturday morning please.



John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough, Leitrim

The death has occured of John Rooney, Edenville, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Monday, July 16. The remains will repose at his late residence on the evening of Friday 20th July from 6pm.

Removal of remains on Saturday morning to arrive at St Aidan's Church, Kinlough for 11am Requiem Mass and burial afterwards in St Aidan's Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Diabetes Ireland care of Gilmartins Funeral Services or any family member. House strictly private on the morning of funeral.

Margaret (Peggy) Cryan, Carrickmore, Boyle, Co Roscommon

Margaret (Peggy) Cryan, No.4 Carrickmore, Boyle, Co.Roscommon, and formerly Laurel Lodge, Castleknock, Dublin 15. Peacefully at the Mater Private, Dublin surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sisters Mary (Ravesdale) and Attracta (Baltinglass), brothers Pat (Kilnamanagh) and Tommie (Ballinvoher), nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and a wide circle of friends.

Requiem Mass today, Friday at 12 noon in Breedogue Church. Burial afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.

Alice Carty (nee Warnock) Mountain View, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Peacefully at the Rock Nursing Unit, Ballyshannon. Removal this morning, Friday, to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery. House private on Friday morning please.

Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Mae McKiernan née Reilly, Drumshanbo North, Aughavas, Co. Leitrim, Monday, 16th July, 2018 surrounded by her family in the wonderful care of the staff of the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital. Predeceased by her husband John, her son Seamus, sister; Monica and brothers; Philip and J.P. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving family; Josie, Sean, Michéal, Brendan, Elaine, Philip and Enda, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters; Teresa, Josephine, Deirdre and Ellen, brother; Bernard, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Funeral Mass this morning, Friday at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Aughavas with burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the ICU Unit, Cavan General Hospital c/o McKeon’s Funeral Directors, Cloone.

William (Willie) Reilly, Cement Road, Drogheda, Louth / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

Late of Cement Road, Drogheda and formerly of Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim. Peacefully at the Valley Nursing Home, Co. Tyrone. William (Willie), husband of the late Mary Philomena and dad of the late Winifred. Deeply regretted by his sons Bernard, Martin and Christopher, daughters Mary-Theresa, Margaret, Patricia, Pauline and Noreen, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends. Funeral Mass this morning, Friday at 11 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May they all Rest In Peace.